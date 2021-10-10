Indian epic Mahabrahata in Vietnamese released

Đông A, one of the region's leading distributors, worked with the London-based DK Publishing to have the copyright on the book ‘Mahabrahata’. Photo courtesy of the publisher HCM CITY – The great epic of India, Mahabrahata , featuring the development of Hinduism between 400 BCE and CE 200, has been released in Vietnamese by the Dân Trí Publishing House in co-operation with Đông A. The 512-page work, Mahabrahata , includes many photos and pictures with captions featuring Hindu history and moral law. The ancient Hindu culture and traditions are also highlighted. Mahabrahata was written by the great sage Krishna Dwaipayana Vyasa about 5,000 years ago. It features historical events from the Bronze Age to Iron Age. The epic includes 18 volumes with 90,000 couplets of poetry, about seven times the length of The Iliad and The Odyssey by Homer. It portrays the 18-day battle between two great Indian ruling families, the Kauravas (sons of Dhritarashtra — the descendant of Kuru) and the Pandavas (sons of Pandu). ‘Mahabrahata’ was written by the great sage Krishna Dwaipayana Vyasa about 5,000 years ago. The epic includes 18 volumes with 90,000 couplets of poetry. It portrays the 18-day battle between two great Indian ruling families, the Kauravas (sons of Dhritarashtra – the descendant of Kuru) and the… Read full this story

