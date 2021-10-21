India, ASEAN promote cooperation in cybersecurity

Speaking at the ASEAN-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues last week, Ganguly Das pointed out that ASEAN has been pro-active in the region’s efforts to tackle cyber security challenges and has undertaken various cyber confidence building measures. She affirmed that ASEAN’s emphasis of ASEAN on cyber security and cyber connectivity in accordance with international laws resonates deeply with India's approach towards cyber space. Ganguly Das said India has also been working domestically to address the cyber security challenges through platforms capable of supporting and sustaining the efforts in securing the cyber space as well as through the adoption of comprehensive policies such as the New National Cyber Security Policy. Cybercrime often has a transnational dimension, she noted, adding that there is crucial need for international cooperation to exchange experiences and share best practices for protection of information infrastructures. She said that equitable access to the cyberspace and its benefits is the other important area that India-ASEAN engagement on cyber issues needs to focus on. She emphasized the role played by digital technologies during the COVID-19 waves, in keeping supply chains open for an accelerated and sustainable economic recovery in the region, saying that it becomes all more important that… Read full this story

