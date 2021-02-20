The original poster of "A Cup of Poison" by Vũ Đình Long. File Photo HÀ NỘI — After 100 years, Chén Thuốc Độc (A Cup of Poison), the first Western-style play in the history of Việt Nam, will once again be performed in Hà Nội. On October 22, 1921, the famous three-act play was first performed at the Hà Nội Opera House. This event is considered the starting point for dramatic art in Việt Nam, and its author Vũ Đình Long (1896-1960), has been widely recognised as the "Father" of Vietnamese theatre. A century later, Long's iconic play will once again be performed thanks to a group of talented veteran artists from the Viêt Nam Stage Artists Association, in collaboration with the Việt Nam National Drama Theatre and Việt Nam Youth Theatre. The play will be edited by screenwriter Đỗ Trí Hùng and choreographed by the director, Meritorious Artist Bùi Như Lai, with the cast of acclaimed artists, including Lê Khanh, Nguyễn Việt Thắng, Nguyễn Trung Hiếu, Trịnh Mai Nguyên, Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, Hoài Thu and many other actors. Artists in the production team of the new "A Cup of Poison", which will be performed again this October. Photo courtesy of the… Read full this story
- Alt-rock band Young the Giant to play paid-ticket show at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
- Stevie Wonder to perform 5 shows at the Park MGM
- Death Cab for Cutie playing free Seattle show for Paramount Theatre’s 90th anniversary
- Interview: Why Squeeze man is playing intimate Harrogate shows
- 10 Classic African Style Icons
- Dr. King and Malcolm X met only once; Dallas play imagines what the civil rights icons may have discussed
- American TV veteran Jackie Hoffman to play Yente – in Yiddish
- A solo performance: Bharati Perwani will be seen acting in, as well as directing Weekend
- Brandi Carlile, Jackson Brown, Art Garfunkel: 5 shows to see this week (May 6 to 12)
- 'Controversy? We blew them away' Robins thrilled by CCFC performance
Iconic Vietnamese play to be performed again a century after first showing have 341 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.