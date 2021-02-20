Iconic Vietnamese play to be performed again a century after first showing

The original poster of "A Cup of Poison" by Vũ Đình Long. File Photo HÀ NỘI — After 100 years, Chén Thuốc Độc (A Cup of Poison), the first Western-style play in the history of Việt Nam, will once again be performed in Hà Nội. On October 22, 1921, the famous three-act play was first performed at the Hà Nội Opera House. This event is considered the starting point for dramatic art in Việt Nam, and its author Vũ Đình Long (1896-1960), has been widely recognised as the "Father" of Vietnamese theatre. A century later, Long's iconic play will once again be performed thanks to a group of talented veteran artists from the Viêt Nam Stage Artists Association, in collaboration with the Việt Nam National Drama Theatre and Việt Nam Youth Theatre. The play will be edited by screenwriter Đỗ Trí Hùng and choreographed by the director, Meritorious Artist Bùi Như Lai, with the cast of acclaimed artists, including Lê Khanh, Nguyễn Việt Thắng, Nguyễn Trung Hiếu, Trịnh Mai Nguyên, Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, Hoài Thu and many other actors. Artists in the production team of the new "A Cup of Poison", which will be performed again this October. Photo courtesy of the… Read full this story

