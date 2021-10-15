Hundreds of teachers asked to pay back allowance

A view of a classroom in Gia Nghĩa City in Đắk Nông Province. Many teachers are required to pay back part of the preferential allowance they received last year. VNA/VNS Photo Hưng Thịnh ĐẮK NÔNG – Nearly 700 teachers in Đắk Nông Province are very concerned, as they have been asked to pay back an allowance totalling VNĐ5.5 billion (US$241,788) by November 29. The money was wrongly given to teachers in Gia Nghĩa City last year. The conclusion of the budget management inspection of the provincial Department of Finance showed that Gia Nghĩa City's People's Committee had wrongly spent roughly VNĐ5.6 billion (US$246,220) last year. Of that, VNĐ5.5 billion was spent by the city's Education and Training Office as an allowance for nearly 700 teachers at 31 public schools in 2020. The money, which was from the State budget, was allocated to pay allowances according to the Ministry of Education and Training's regulation No.6 issued on June 5, 2019. Under the regulations, teachers who work for State-owned preschools and primary schools in disadvantaged areas, mountainous and island areas are given an additional sum of 50 per cent of their salary as an allowance every month. Those who work for these types of schools in cities and towns receive… Read full this story

