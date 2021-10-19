How young businesswomen coped with COVID troubles

This has been a tough year for businesses in Việt Nam, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as a fourth wave of COVID-19 hit. On the occasion of Vietnamese Women's Day today, Việt Nam News reporter Thu Ngân asks young women entrepreneurs running MSMEs how they managed to overcome COVID and how they generally developed their business. Nguyễn Thanh Nga, founder of Ồ Láng Viện Nguyễn Thanh Nga, founder of Ồ Láng Viện I am Nguyễn Thanh Nga, founder of two brands: Ồ Láng Viện, the first cosmeceutical retailer, and OLV, a local culture-based fashion chain. Ồ Láng Viện, is the first and leading retailer in cosmeceuticals in HCM City and OLV Boutique is a women's clothing chain with 22 stores nation-wide that are known for traditional Vietnamese embroidery products. My two partners and I have been building these two brands for six years and have tonnes of stories, challenges, lessons, and achievements. I used to work in equity analysis and investment consultation at a leading brokerage firm, HSC, and a top insurance fund management company, PVIAM. During my time in the investment field, I had the chance to talk to other inspirational women entrepreneurs and leaders. These long and deep conversations about… Read full this story

