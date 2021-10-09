How India marshalled its resources to contain deadly COVID wave

Pana Janviroj NEW DELHI — Strong political leadership and earnest implementation of policies by a committed bureaucracy have been two key factors in India’s relative success in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health official said. The two key factors, along with the strategy of regular testing for COVID and vaccination, are the weapons that India and other countries can use to stave off a possible third wave, said Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary at the Health Department of the northern state of Bihar. With 127 million people, the state accounts for almost 9 per cent of India’s population. Amrit was speaking at a webinar on "India's Vaccines and Vaccination: Mission Possible", along with Dr Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, and Syed Nazakat, founder of the New Delhi-based DataLeads. The event, organised by Asia News Network (ANN), was co-hosted by The Statesman, a founding member of ANN, and DataLeads. India has to date vaccinated more than 920 million people of whom over 660 million have been given one dose, and close to 260 million – over 18 per cent of the country’s 1.4 billion population – are fully vaccinated. The two main vaccines being used are Covishield,… Read full this story

