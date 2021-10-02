The ship was greeted in the welcome ceremony by representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs of Khanh Hoa Province, the Naval Region 4 Command, and the British Embassy in Hanoi. HMS Richmond’s visit demonstrates the U.K.’s commitment to a persistent and reliable presence in the Indo-Pacific, which includes crucial regional partners like Vietnam. It reaffirms the U.K.’s Indo-Pacific tilt and the country's commitment towards expanding defense relationships with key partners in the region. Both the U.K. and Vietnam share common interests such as maritime security, sustainable development, climate change and a desire to see mutual economic growth. They respect the right of free navigation based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982). This visit took place on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of U.K. – Vietnam defense cooperation and just two months after the first-ever visit to Vietnam by the U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace in July. During the visit, representatives of Frigate HMS Richmond paid courtesy calls on the leadership of the Naval Region 4 Command via videoconference. Translated by Trung Thanh
- First international cruise ship calls at Cam Ranh International Port
- Russia’s hydrographic vessel docks at Cam Ranh port
- Japanese warship visits Cam Ranh port
- Defense minister says Cam Ranh will be int'l logistics port
- Vietnam Airlines to fly non-stop between Moscow and Cam Ranh
- US, Japan naval vessels visit Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Port for PP17
- Floating dock left in Cam Ranh sold to US firm
- $11.5-mln floating dock left rusted in Cam Ranh
- Unused dock to leave Vietnam port after four years
- Vietnam to let Russia set up ship base in Cam Ranh
HMS Richmond docks at Cam Ranh International Port have 279 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.