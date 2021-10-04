Historical relics in Thừa Thiên Huế re-open

The Imperial City is one of the historical heritage within the Complex of Huế Monuments that opened to tourists this month. VNA/VNS Photo Tường Vi THỪA THIÊN HUẾ Tourists now can visit various places of historical and scenic interest in the central province of Thừa Thiên Huế that were closed over the past four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, the heritage sites that are allowed to receive visitors include the Imperial City, the mausoleums of Emperors Minh Mạng, Tự Đức and Khải Định, and An Định Palace. However, the visitors can only visit the outdoor areas and are not permitted to enter the interior of the relics. The re-opening of tourism sites is part of the Thừa Thiên-Huế authorities' efforts in gradually reviving the provincial tourism sector that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure virus prevention and control, tourists have to comply with 5K (in Vietnamese) rules: Khẩu trang (facemask), Khử khuẩn (disinfection), Khoảng cách (distance), Không tụ tập (no gathering), and Khai báo y tế (health declaration), as well as scanning the QR code of the Disease Control Card before entering the sites. Particularly, visitors from outside the province must complete the… Read full this story

