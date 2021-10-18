Heavy rains, floods leave four dead and missing

HÀ NỘI — Floods triggered by heavy rain in the central and Central Highlands regions over the past few days killed three people, injured four others and left one man missing, according to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. The victims include a 59-year-old man in Nghệ An Province’s Quế Phong District and his son, 34, who were swept away by flash floods while collecting wood along a river on Saturday. The other victim was a 69-year-old man in Hòa Bình Province who died in a landslide triggered by prolonged, heavy rain on Sunday. The landslide injured his wife, 66, his daughter-in-law, 35 and his granddaughter, 15. Rains and floods also caused a man, 21, from the Hướng Hóa District of Quảng Trị Province, to disappear after he was swept away on Saturday evening. Local authorities of Quảng Ngãi Province reported that heavy rains and strong winds also injured a person in Bình Sơn District on Sunday. Rain and floods also damaged hundreds of houses while landslides blocked roads and destroyed bridges in many localities, disrupting traffic and isolating a number of villages. Seven towns and districts in the central province of Quảng Bình were put on high… Read full this story

