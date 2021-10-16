The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has unveiled an online preferential credit package of VNĐ5 trillion (US$220 million) with an interest rate of only 4.99 per cent. HCM CITY — The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has unveiled an online preferential credit package of VNĐ5 trillion (US$220 million) with an interest rate of only 4.99 per cent. The 'Online loans with preferential interest rates' programme seeks to support family businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with restoring production, and improving and expanding their business. It also aims to promote the use of online transactions by customers. Customers can register for loans here . The bank will automatically send a proposal to applicants, reply to their inquiries and advise them on procedures within 24 hours. It will keep all information confidential. The programme will run until March 31 or the entire sum is lent. HDBank has increased its Swift SME package up to VNĐ10 trillion ($440 million) with interest rates from 6.2 per cent a year. Customers have to meet the bank's lending terms and complete simple procedures to borrow. They can submit their documents at any branch until December 31. For individual customers and micro-enterprises, HDBank… Read full this story

HDBank rolls out online loan package for small businesses at 4.99 per cent interest have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.