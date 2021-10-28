HDBank continues to grow strongly, sustainably despite pandemic

An HDBank transaction office. HDBank achieved better-than-expected results and reached 82 per cent of its full-year targets in the first nine months of the year. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — The Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) achieved better-than-expected results and reached 82 per cent of its full-year targets in the first nine months of the year, its financial statement for Q3 shows. As of September 30 its total assets were worth VNĐ346.35 trillion (US$15.19 billion), 26.7 per cent up from the same period last year. Loans outstanding increased by 16.1 per cent year-on-year. The standalone and consolidated NPL ratios were below 1 per cent and at 1.4 per cent respectively, lower than at the same time last year. Loans outstanding to sectors with a high level of risk and restructured debts were well controlled. Capital adequacy and liquidity were maintained at high levels. Owners' equity was 22.5 per cent higher at VNĐ29.27 trillion ($1.28 billion), enabling its capital adequacy ratio (according to Basel II standards) to increase sharply to 13.5 per cent compared to 10.9 per cent on September 30 last year. Its other liquidity ratios are better than those prescribed by the… Read full this story

