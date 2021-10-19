HCMC to provide better accommodations for returners to work

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. This is the city’s most difficult period during the past dozens of years. In the context of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, the solidarity of the authorities at all levels and people created a great strength for the city to overcome the difficulties, added Mr. Mai. HCMC has great potentialities, motivation for development; however, the administrative reform and information technology are the key tasks that the Municipal People's Committee directed the authorities at all levels have to listen to and remove barriers of enterprises to reconstruct, renovate and develop more and more which would be on the agenda of socio-economy restore plan of the city in the upcoming time. Without assistance from enterprises and residents, the city could not fully cover the material sources, field hospitals, ambulances, medical equipment and supplies and social welfares for residents, the city chairman said. Last week, Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen listened to the initial scheme of accommodation for workers and low-income people. Of which, the renovation of the rental house is on the top priorities for this work. The city will have… Read full this story

