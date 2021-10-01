HCMC to pour investment in traffic infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City will pour investment in traffic infrastructure project this year, Director of the city Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority Luong Minh Phuc has said. These traffic infrastructure projects belong to seven groups. The first group will help to ease traffic congestion around Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Cat Lai Seaport. The city will undertake traffic projects to connect ring roads no. 2 and 3 and highways; imminently, it is the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai expressway linking the city up to the Southern Province of Tay Ninh. Additionally, the city will expand entrance gateways into the city connecting with neighboring provinces. The fourth group includes constructions to complete inner traffic infrastructure for battling traffic gridlock in the inner city. Dredging canals, rivers including Soai Rap River and river, canal renewal as well as treatment of wastewater in Tau Hu – Ben Nghe, Doi canal and Te canal are the fifth and sixth traffic infrastructure groups. Finally, the city will focus on developing public transportation systems including BRT and other bus stations in the future. SGGP Free plant shop for tree lovers in HCM City Tree lovers in HCM City can now visit… Read full this story

