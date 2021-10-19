Deputy Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper speaks at the third meeting of the 10th-tenure People’s Council of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Tang Huu Phong said that the moment of silence to remember those who died to Covie-19 has been organized in recent important meeting, such as the fourth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, the 9th session of the 11th HCMC Party Congress for term 2020-2025 and the third meeting of the 10th-tenure People’s Council of HCMC. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc also suggested a memorial remembrance form while Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee agreed with the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee's proposal on hosting a requiem for those who perished in the Covid-19 pandemic The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has proposed the organization of a memorial day for people and frontline forces in the Covid-19 battle who lost during the pandemic. The newspaper has received a lot of support from NA deputies, HCMC leaders and readers. He also suggested the municipal functional departments should assess properly the great important role of people and their significant contribution in preventing and fighting Covid-19, complying with the city's Covid rules and guidelines,… Read full this story

HCMC People's Council deputies propose day of remembrance for Covid-19 victims have 266 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.