Participants observe a minute of silence to remember those who have died from Covid-19. The meeting's participants observed a minute of silence to remember those who have died from Covid-19. HCMC is experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 80,000 healthcare professionals, including 55,000 medical workers of private healthcare units and nearly 25,000 people of public medical facilities nationwide were mobilized to participate in the city's fight against the virus, Director of the Department of Health of HCMC Tang Chi Thuong said. As of now, the peak of the epidemic has passed for the city that has recorded positive signs since the easing of Covid restrictions from October 1 with a sharp fall in number of new cases, severe patients and deaths. There are now around 38,000 Covid-19 patients who are being treated in healthcare facilities, quarantine areas and at home. Director of the Department of Health of HCMC Tang Chi Thuong The city attained significant achievements in the fierce battle to control the outbreak thanks the support of the Government, the decision on establishing 16 field hospitals and rising the number of oxygen beds from 2,000 to 13,000, the supply of a… Read full this story

HCMC passes pandemic peak have 287 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at October 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.