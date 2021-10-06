HCMC is regaining vitality after Covid-19 pandemic: City Chairman

Chairman of the City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the honoring ceremony. (Photo: SGGP) Participants, including Vice chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Van Dung, and Vice chairmen of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and Ngo Minh Chau spent one minute to commemorate healthcare professionals and frontline workers who sacrificed themselves during the pandemic and Covid-19 victims. Chairman of the City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (4th, L) and Vice chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) present certificates of merit to the supporting delegations. Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to individuals and organizations for their significant contributions to the city's struggle against the virus, and ministries, departments, localities and religious missions throughout the country that joined hands in response to the municipal government's call for the community's forces to participate in… Read full this story

