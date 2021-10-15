HCM City, Vientiane seal MoU for cooperation during 2021 – 2025

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the Lao capital of Vientiane on October 15 held talks and witnessed the signing if a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two authorities for 2021 – 2025. Scene of the virtual meeting captured in HCM City (Photo: VNA) Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the Lao capital of Vientiane on October 15 held talks and witnessed the signing if a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two authorities for 2021 – 2025. At the talks, Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, said the MoU helps identify the centres of the sides' cooperation in the time to come. HCM City will offer more scholarships and vocational training for personnel and people from Vientiane studying in the city, he said, adding that assistance for the Lao city in e-government building and trade-investment promotion will also continue. Nen stated HCM City will do its best to foster its friendship with Vientiane in contribution to protecting the Vietnam – Laos special relations as well as developing the city's ties with Lao localities. For his part, Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the… Read full this story

