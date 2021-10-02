HCM City updates directive on reopening economy, focuses on people’s safety

Traffic on Hoàng Văn Thụ Street in downtown HCM City on October 1, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình HCM CITY — HCM City has updated its directive on reopening the economy, putting residents' safety first. Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the city People's Committee, said: "The city will gradually ease the social distancing measures, but it will put residents' safety first under the health ministry's pandemic prevention guidance." People can travel within the city, but not to other provinces and cities. The city will keep 12 checkpoints at its gateways and 39 other checkpoints at city entrances. The updated directive restates the "dual goal" of continuing to contain the outbreak and revitalise the economy from October 1. The city will continue to strive to reduce the number of hospitalisations and deaths by consolidating the health system, especially at the grassroots level. The directive aims to bring people's lives back to a new normal, but people must remain highly cautious of the long-term fight. They are asked to continue to strictly implement 5K prevention measures. While waiting for the official launch of a national unified COVID-19 prevention and control app, people will need to use a QR code for movement declaration on the "VNEID app" and a QR code showing… Read full this story

