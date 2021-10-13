HCM City travel agencies start to roll out new tours

Tourists enjoy a one-day tour to Củ Chi earlier this month. — Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — HCM City's tourism industry is implementing a recovery roadmap and building tourism products that can be deployed immediately. At a recent meeting between authorities and travel agencies, Deputy Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Phan Thị Thắng stressed the importance of safe and suitable tourism products to be introduced at the moment. The severe and prolonged impact of COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected targets set for the city's tourism industry this year. Statistics from people's committees of Thủ Đức City and districts have shown that up to 90 per cent of small- and medium-sized travel agencies specialising in the international tourism market have suspended operations since April 2021. From the beginning of 2020 to September 25, 2021, a total of 190 agencies withdrew their travel business licences. Despite various difficulties, HCM City has planned to warm up the industry, following the positive vaccination rate of Thủ Đức City and all districts. More tourism activities that are friendly with the current COVID-19 situation will be restored in the end of 2021 and early next year, according to city Department of Tourism. The industry will open up depending on the… Read full this story

