HCM City to transport workers back to city as it reopens economy

The gateway for exiting HCM City to Long An Province on National Road 1A was packed with people leaving to return to their hometowns on Thursday night. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh HCM CITY — HCM City will arrange for vehicles to pick up workers from other provinces and bring them back to the city after the country's COVID-19 hotspot on Friday began relaxing social distancing measures. Speaking on the TV livestream session "People ask, the city authority responds", Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the People's Committee, said the city would work with businesses to organise the trips. A list of employees must be compiled by businesses and the workers will need to gather at a specific location to be picked up by vehicles arranged by the enterprises and the city government, he said. "For freelance workers, the city will organise inter-provincial buses to bring them back to the city." To return to work in the city, employees must have received at least one vaccine dose 14 days from reentry or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months and have a negative COVID-19 test. Regarding the massive influx of people leaving the city on Thursday evening, Hoan said it was a "legitimate desire" to return home but he asked people to… Read full this story

