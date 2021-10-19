HCM City to resume waterway transport

Passengers in HCM City, Bà Rịa- Vũng Tàu, Bình Dương,and Tiền Giang provinces can travel on water bus after four months of hiatus due to COVID-19. —Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Transport has proposed reopening a high-speed boat and water-bus route that connects the city with Bà Rịa- Vũng Tàu, Bình Duơng and Tiền Giang provinces from October 20. The services will connect to beach destinations in Vũng Tàu and Cần Giờ. The HCM City public river bus route No.1 between Bạch Đằng Wharf in District 1 and Linh Đông Wharf in Thủ Đức City has restarted after more than four months of suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Nguyễn Kim Toản, director of Thường Nhật Co., Ltd., which operates the service, there are 12 one-way trips on the route each day and the boats operate at not more than 50 per cent passenger capacity. "We will change the number of trips depending on demand." All boat crew members have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Passengers have to follow guidelines issued by the city Department of Transport for the safe operation of inland waterway passenger transport such as using a QR code for movement declaration on the VNEID… Read full this story

