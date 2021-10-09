Traffic in HCM City on October 1, the first day when stringent lockdown measures to curb COVID-19 spread was lifted after outbreak situation eased and vaccination rate increased. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have said they will ease social distancing measures further by October 15 as part of reopening the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control. Speaking on a TV programme called 'People Ask – The City Authority Responds' on Friday (Oct 8), Phan Thị Thắng, vice chairwoman of the city People's Committee, said: "We cannot eradicate the virus completely. We have to accept to live safely with it." She said people need to remain highly cautious and strictly comply with preventive measures. The city has recently focused on speeding up vaccination for workers in industrial parks and export processing zones. Nearly 100 per cent of adults aged 18 and above have received at least one shot and nearly 70 per cent have got two, which enables the reopening, Thắng said. "The city will continue to speed up vaccination, especially for workers at wholesale markets and other locations where consumer goods are gathered so that the city will not be locked down again." Support to businesses The Government… Read full this story

HCM City to further ease measures by mid-month to speed up recovery have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.