Phạm Thì Hồng Hà, director of the HCM City Department of Finance, speaks at a meeting held to review the city socio-economic performance in the first nine months. HCM CITY — HCM City authorities said they would focus on economic recovery in the remaining months of the year after failing to meet most economic targets in the first nine months due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Phạm Thì Hồng Hà, director of the city Department of Finance, warned however that the economy could face a sluggish rebound. Her department plans to propose an issuance of Government bonds, and would work with the Ministry of Finance to achieve the capital mobilisation target from next year, she said. Public spending in the first nine months is only 32 per cent of the year's plan, she added. Labour shortage The city, the pandemic epicentre with more than 419,000 cases since late April, is struggling with a shortage of labour as companies reopened early this month following the easing of lockdown measures, endangering efforts to restart the country's export-led economy, experts warned. Companies are struggling to achieve normalcy since a large number of their workers have left… Read full this story

HCM City to focus on economic recovery in remaining months of 2021 have 298 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.