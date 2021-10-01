HCM CITY — Many streets in HCM City, the country’s COVID-19 hotspot, were busy on Friday after the city relaxed social distancing measures, planning to enter “a new normal” period. A number of socio-economic activities across the city were allowed to reopen on October 1. All inner-city pandemic checkpoints have been removed and no travel permits are needed for people to travel within the city. The checkpoints at roundabouts and streets in the centre were removed on Friday. Many city streets were increasingly busy with people and vehicles, and supermarkets and food stores were crowded on Friday. Nguyễn Anh Thanh, an owner of a motorbike repair shop in District 12, told reporters from Vietnam News Agency’s HCM-based Vnews he was busy with many customers dropping off their motorbikes for repairs. Lê Thị Bình, a food shop owner in District 12, was cleaning up her shop and preparing necessary items to reopen soon. Her shop serves take-away only and delivery according to city regulations. Trần Lê Minh Hải, a resident in District 3, said she was able to get back to work after more than one month of being confined at home. "The pandemic situation remains unpredictable, so limits on travel are still needed," she said. Danh Thanh Dũng, a resident in District 8, said he had two shots of COVID-19 vaccine which was required for him to return to work. "I feel refreshed and eager to return to work after staying at home for more than 100… Read full this story

HCM City streets busy on first day after lifting of lockdown have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.