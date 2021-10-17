Medical workers from Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City left for Ninh Thuận Province on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Medical workers from the Chợ Rẫy and Thống Nhất hospitals in HCM City have left for Cà Mau and Ninh Thuận provinces to help fight COVID-19. The team from the Thống Nhất Hospital on Saturday departed for central Ninh Thuận Province, where the pandemic has got worse over the past few days. They also brought along equipment and medicine necessary for treating patients in critical conditions. Director of the Thống Nhất Hospital Lê Đình Thanh said the team will stay in Ninh Thuận until the coronavirus outbreak in the central province is basically brought under control. Meanwhile, the team from the Chợ Rẫy Hospital went to the southernmost province of Cà Mau on Friday. Apart from treating COVID-19 patients, they will also provide advice and training for local health workers. HCM City sent medical personnel to assist other localities after its pandemic situation has basically been stabilised. In the previous outbreaks, it deployed a large number of health personnel to help provinces and cities nationwide in COVID-19 prevention, control, and treatment. — VNS

HCM City sends health workers to aid other localities fight COVID have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.