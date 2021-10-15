HCM City schools disinfected, prepare for reopening when authorities say the word

Từ Đức Primary School in Thủ Đức city was used as a quarantine facility at the peak of the fourth COVID wave since April. Source https://baotintuc.vn/ HCM CITY— Many schools in HCM City that were used as COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facilities are now being disinfected and cleaned in preparation for resumption of classes. Phạm Đăng Khoa, head of the District 3 education and training division, told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper that in his district Colette Secondary School and Nguyễn Thị Diệu High School had been used as COVID facilities but no longer, and health workers have disinfected them. School staff are now cleaning and rearranging furniture and teaching equipment, according to Khoa. Trần Khắc Huy, his Tân Bình District counterpart, said two schools, Hoàng Hoa Thám Secondary School and Lê Thị Hồng Gấm Primary School would be used for quarantine until month end, but others were being cleaned and repaired to be ready for opening when allowed. In Bình Tân District, 66 schools were used for COVID, and 57 still are. Because of the large number of patients in the district, the latter will be used until October 25. The Department of Health plans to… Read full this story

