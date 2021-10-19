HCM City, Netflix partner to support the needy

HCM City and Netflix's initiative, "For the city's welfare, Netflix join hands with artists" has attracted dozens of Vietnamese filmmakers, actors and celebrities. Photo courtesy of the HCM City Press Centre HCM CITY — HCM City authorities and Netflix have launched an initiative called "For the city's welfare, Netflix join hands with artists" to support people affected by COVID. The initiative is developed in response to the city's campaign "City of Love – Connecting Love" that calls on the public and artists to help the city's needy and people working in the film and creative industries. The programme is supported by the municipal People's Committee, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City, and the HCM City Welfare Centre. Phạm Minh Tuấn, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City, said welfare was one of the city's key factors in pandemic control and recovery. The contributions of individuals and businesses in the city have greatly supported welfare activities, helping to ensure that no one goes hungry amid the pandemic. Tuấn said: "Initiatives like ‘For the city's welfare, Netflix join hands with artists’ are necessary to spread a meaningful message to people. We highly appreciate the contribution of Netflix and other artists who have lent their voices to the programme. We also thank Netflix for donating 5,000 ‘welfare bags’ for needy… Read full this story

