Streets in HCM City are not as crowded as they used to be. — VNS Photo An Phương By An Phương HCM CITY — After nearly two weeks of reopening, many locals in HCM City say they are enjoying the "new normal" life. Ngọc Ánh, 28, told Việt Nam News that she had never realised how delicious a cup of coffee at her favourite cafe could be. "I've been drinking instant coffee every morning for the last three months. It got to the point where I had forgotten the smell of fresh coffee beans. Now that I'm able to order coffee and on sunny days take a ride to my favorite cafe for takeaways, I feel extremely grateful," she said. Ánh, who is staying in District 2, said that not many people in her neighbourhood are out on the streets, even during peak hours. "I think I can understand why. We are all afraid and very much aware that unnecessary trips outside can cause unwanted COVID-19 infections and outbreaks. Even though it initially took me by surprise, I'm happy that we are all on the same page on epidemic control and prevention," Ánh said. Thành Thái, 45, said that he had finally been able to have a haircut. "I've been waiting for… Read full this story

HCM City enters brighter chapter after pandemic have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.