HCM City ends lockdown, removing barriers and fixed COVID-19 check points

HCM CITY — People in HCM City are now able to leave their homes after three months of strict pandemic prevention restrictions. People who want to attend social activities will have to show proof of vaccination to be admitted to establishments, authorities have said. On Thursday, police, soldiers and militia members removed over 300 COVID-19 barrier checkpoints set up between districts. — VNS Barricades and barbed wires are loaded in a pickup truck. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng Militia members roll up barbed wire at alleys in District 10. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng Barriers on the Ba Tháng Hai- Lê Hồng Phong intersection in District 10 are removed. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng Bariers and barbed wire are loaded on pickup trucks on Ba Tháng Hai Street. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng Police officers and militia remove barriers at checkpoints in District 7. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng

