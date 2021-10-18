HCM City contains outbreak, ready to enter “new normal” phase

Nguyễn Thị Lệ, chairwoman of the People's Council, speaks at the opening session of the two-day People's Council meeting on Monday in HCM City. Photo hcmcpv.org.vn HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have announced that the country's pandemic hotspot has contained its largest-ever COVID outbreak and is ready to reopen the economy, Nguyễn Thị Lệ, chairwoman of the municipal People's Council, said at a meeting on Monday. Speaking at the opening session of the third People's Council meeting, Lệ said: "Today I officially announce all 21 districts and Thủ Đức city have been able to control the outbreak, and are ready to enter the 'new normal' phase of the reopening." Lệ attributed the pandemic prevention achievements to the combined efforts of both the people and city government. The achievements, however, have come at a high cost as the city has not met its economic targets, she said, referring to the socio-economic situation in the first nine months. "Prolonged lockdown measures have seriously affected the city's business and production as well as people's lives," she noted. The Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is expected to drop by 4.98 per cent in the first nine months and by 5.06 per cent for the whole year compared to the year's target… Read full this story

