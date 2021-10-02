HCM City allocates 113 buses to transport people back to hometowns

Checkpoint at one of Cần Thơ City's gateways. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — A total of 113 buses at HCM City's gateway checkpoints will be allocated to help people return to their hometowns in other provinces. The buses were prepared on the night of September 30 after the city Department of Sports noticed increased traffic due to people leaving HCM City on their motorbikes. The buses with a capacity of 40 to 80 seats will be located near checkpoints to relieve congestion and ensure safety. Of the 60 buses allocated near the checkpoint on National Highway No 1, the section through Bùi Thanh Khiết Intersection in Bình Chánh District, 23 buses are being used to transport more than 800 people to eight Mekong Delta provinces. Most of the people were going to Sóc Trăng on six buses, followed by Kiên Giang Province with five buses, An Giang with three buses, Bạc Liêu with three buses and the remaining buses to Vĩnh Long, Cà Mau, Trà Vinh, Sóc Trăng and Tiền Giang provinces. At the checkpoint at Mỹ Thuận Bridge, the gateway to Vĩnh Long Province, authorities recorded 1,000 people riding motorbikes to their hometowns. Among them, over 100 people were sent to isolation areas while the rest continued their journey. Similarly, on… Read full this story

