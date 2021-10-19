Hanoi stays focus on addressing concerns of foreign businesses

The capital city is committed to creating favorable conditions for foreign businesses to make long-term investments and protect the lawful rights of all investors. Hanoi's authorities are fully aware of the difficulties that the foreign enterprises are facing and will try their best to support all businesses to soon overcome the Covid-19 impacts and restore normal activities. Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung. Photos: Thanh Hai Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung made the statement during a dialogue between Hanoi's leaders and foreign businesses in the city today [October 19]. According to Dung, the fourth Covid-19 outbreak since late April has posed severe consequences on Vietnam's socio-economic lives. "Hanoi, as the capital city of Vietnam, is under huge pressure to soon contain the pandemic for public safety and economic recovery," Dung stressed. "We have mobilized the entire political system and participation of the public in dealing with the pandemic, thanks to which the capital city has now been able to put the situation under control," Dung noted, adding the city is gradually adopting measures for safe adaptation and the return of new normalcy. Dung informed so far, the city has provided financial support worth… Read full this story

