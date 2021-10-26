Hanoi starts survey on public satisfaction over administrative units

Findings from the survey are expected to encourage the authorities to continue improving their services and operation for greater efficiency. The Hanoi People's Committee has conducted a survey on public satisfaction over services provided by the authorities of departments, units, districts, and wards in the city. Staff work on administrative procedures at Ba Dinh People’s Committee. Photo: Thanh Hai Findings from the survey are expected to encourage the authorities to continue improving their services and operation for greater efficiency. The target in this survey, carried out in early October, would be individuals and representatives of organizations engaging in administrative procedures at 20 departments and 30 districts/wards and the result would be submitted to the municipal People's Committee before December 31, 2021. Hanoi's authorities collected 1,250 samples at departments/units and 4,800 others at districts/wards, which were delivered by the post to ensure safety during the pandemic. The Hanoi Institute for Socio-Economic Development Studies (HISEDS) is responsible for carrying out the survey with support from the Department of Internal Affairs. Last year, Hanoi scored 85.15% in the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), an improvement from 80.09% in 2019. This resulted in the city being ranked 33rd out of 63 provinces/cities,… Read full this story

