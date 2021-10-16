Hanoi is once again Covid-19-free zone

All Hanoi's three levels of administration meet the requirements for being classified in the level 1, which is considered a "green zone". Hanoi authorities have exerted the best efforts to make city a Covid-19-free zone, or "green zone", again, according to the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC). The Hanoi CDC said the capital city has administered at least one dose of vaccine to 98% of its populace aged between 18 and 65. The number of new Covid-19 cases detected in the community/100,000 people/week is approximately 0.025, meeting requirements for being classified in the level 1 of the four safety levels or safe zone. The green zone checkpoint is at Lane 49 of Trang Tien Street in downtown Hanoi. Photo: Cong Tho The center noted that Hanoi has basically put the outbreak under control as the number of community infections has declined over the last three weeks. It has basically completed mass testing citywide and administered the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine to almost all people in the targeted group. The majority of wards and communes of Hanoi have been deemed "green zones", meaning areas with no Covid-19 cases in the community, the center reported, adding that the capital city… Read full this story

