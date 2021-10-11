Hanoi committed to accompanying FDI companies to success

In the first nine months of 2021, Hanoi attracted US$922 million in FDI, ranking among the top five localities in Vietnam. As Hanoi is gradually lifting restriction measures to reopen the economy, one of the priorities for the city is to support FDI companies recover and lay the foundation for them to thrive. Production at YPE Vina Electronics. Photo: Hoang Hung "The Covid-19 impacts on the global economy remains a huge challenge to Vietnam in general, and Hanoi in particular, but at the same time have offered further opportunities for FDI attraction," Director of the municipal Planning and Investment Department Do Anh Tuan told The Hanoi Times . In the first nine months of 2021, Hanoi attracted US$922 million in FDI, including $160 million for 242 new projects, while foreign investors pumped additional funds of $491 million to 85 existing projects. It was estimated that 315 projects have also received capital contributions from foreign investors worth $272 million. "The Department is expected to address the concern of foreign businesses on procedures for international experts to enter Vietnam, Covid-19 testing, vaccination, along with administrative formalities over investment, taxes, or logistics," Tuan said. According to Tuan, the local authorities would strive to… Read full this story

