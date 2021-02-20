Hà Nội property market has lower transactions in Q3 due to COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội apartment market saw a decrease in the number of transactions in the third quarter of this year due to a citywide two-month lockdown during the fourth outbreak of COVID-19. Amid disruptions in sales activities due to a new wave of COVID-19 from late July to late September, sold units recorded in the third quarter reached 3,000, down 33 per cent year on year, according to the CBRE Việt Nam's report on Hà Nội property market in the third quarter of this year. There were a total of around 11,000 units sold in the first nine months of this year, slightly down by 1 per cent year on year. However, the market witnessed a positive signal on the sold rate of newly launched projects. In the third quarter, newly launched projects reached a 52 per cent average sold rate during their first launched quarter, which is higher than the rates recorded in 2019-2020 (41 per cent – 42 per cent). In the first nine months, the total new launch of apartments in Hà Nội slightly increased compared to that of the same period last year, though significantly lower than the pre-COVID level. Especially, the total new launch… Read full this story

