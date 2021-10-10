Trần Đắc Phu, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine. — Photo moh.gov.vn Trần Đắc Phu, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine and senior expert of the Việt Nam Public Health Emergency Operation Centre spoke to Dân Trí online newspaper about Hà Nội’s pandemic prevention and control to start economic recovery. What do you think about the strategy and measures to combat COVID-19 that Hà Nội has taken during the four waves of the pandemic? I think Hà Nội’s pandemic prevention measures during the four periods of social distancing were correct and up to now, the city has succeeded in controlling the disease. It is thanks to the decisive efforts of the city’s Party Committee, People’s Committee, agencies, localities and other factors. Specifically, the city has a very effective system to track and trace infections and outbreaks; the effective operation of the grassroots health workers, community-based COVID-19 prevention teams, checkpoints and especially the awareness and unity of local residents towards the city’s pandemic prevention and control measures. In addition to the city-wide social distancing decision, the city’s authorities also issued Dispatch No 14 on July 12 requesting closure of all non-essential service and businesses. This shows the city took measures knowing the pandemic would… Read full this story

Hà Nội needs to set up plans to live safely with COVID-19 have 364 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.