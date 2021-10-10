Hà Nội needs to set up plans to live safely with COVID-19

Trần Đắc Phu, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine. — Photo moh.gov.vn Trần Đắc Phu, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine and senior expert of the Việt Nam Public Health Emergency Operation Centre spoke to Dân Trí online newspaper about Hà Nội’s pandemic prevention and control to start economic recovery. What do you think about the strategy and measures to combat COVID-19 that Hà Nội has taken during the four waves of the pandemic? I think Hà Nội’s pandemic prevention measures during the four periods of social distancing were correct and up to now, the city has succeeded in controlling the disease. It is thanks to the decisive efforts of the city’s Party Committee, People’s Committee, agencies, localities and other factors. Specifically, the city has a very effective system to track and trace infections and outbreaks; the effective operation of the grassroots health workers, community-based COVID-19 prevention teams, checkpoints and especially the awareness and unity of local residents towards the city’s pandemic prevention and control measures. In addition to the city-wide social distancing decision, the city’s authorities also issued Dispatch No 14 on July 12 requesting closure of all non-essential service and businesses. This shows the city took measures knowing the pandemic would… Read full this story
- Ha Noi hope to enter AFC Cup zonal final for first time
- Ha Noi aim for historic AFC Cup first
- Comeback brings Ha Noi FC to precipice of league title
- National milk day: Here's FSSAI action plan for safe, quality milk products
- Rita Ora pledges to support family affected by the devastating Albanian earthquake which has so far claimed 40 lives... while Bebe Rexha urges fans to donate to the crisis
- 'Everyone has the right to get home safely': Aiia Maasarwe's sister's heartbreaking Instagram post - as the murdered student's body arrives back in Israel for an Islamic funeral
- Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield plan live nativity amid General Election chaos
- Noi Bai Airport expected to receive 100 million passengers per year
- How to boot into safe mode in Windows 10
- Gay dad who left his husband for their daughter's ex-boyfriend has revealed they are now planning to have TWINS
Hà Nội needs to set up plans to live safely with COVID-19 have 364 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.