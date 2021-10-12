Hà Nội-HCM City, Hà Nội-Hải Phòng train routes to resume Wednesday, passengers have to be fully vaccinated

A technician checks the rail line in Hà Nội Railway Station on Tuesday before the north-south train route is resumed Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Railway Corporation (VNR) has announced the resumption of the north-south and Hà Nội-Hải Phòng train route starting Wednesday after months of suspension, as part of the pilot reopening period between October 13-20. On the north-south route, the pair of passenger trains SE7/SE8 will resume services, with ticket sales opening this morning. The SE8 train will depart from Sài Gòn Railway Station at 6am on Wednesday (October 13), while the SE7 will depart from Hà Nội Railway Station at 6am of Friday (October 15). SE7/8 will pick up and drop off passengers at 23 stations along its way – Hà Nội, Phủ Lý, Nam Định, Nình Bình, Bỉm Sơn, Thanh Hóa, Vinh, Yên Trung, Hương Phố, Đồng Hới, Đông Hà, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Tam Kỳ, Quảng Ngãi, Diêu Trì, Tuy Hòa, Nha Trang, Tháp Chàm, Bình Thuận, Biên Hòa, Dĩ An, and Sài Gòn. However, after 80 per cent of the tickets (about 480 tickets) were sold as of noon today, another pair SE5/6 has been put into service, with the SE5… Read full this story

