Hà Nội allows reopening of in-person dining, public transport from Thursday

In-person services at restaurants in Hà Nội will be allowed from Thursday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities have allowed dine-in services at restaurants and other food and beverage establishments from 6am today. However, wine bars, pubs, and bia hơi venues are still only allowed to sell orders for delivery. The move was made as the COVID-19 situation has been controlled in the capital city and to adopt the Government guidance on "safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic". Capacity is capped at 50 per cent and establishments are asked to set up barriers between tables and ensure a safe distance between customers. Owners and employees of all venues must be vaccinated with two full jabs. Customers will be required to submit electronic health declarations during their time on the premises. Bus and taxi services will also be allowed to resume operations from October 14 following guidance from the municipal Department of Transport. They too must strictly follow pandemic prevention and control regulations of the Ministries of Transport and Health. Agencies, units, organisations, and businesses will resume normal operation but must regularly assess risks relating to the pandemic and strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control… Read full this story

