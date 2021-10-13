Hà Nội accompanies investors towards economic recovery

Electronics components being produced at Japan-Invested INOAC Vietnam in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội, over the years, has been one of the leading localities in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction thanks to the city's efforts to accompany and support investors. Statistics from the Hà Nội Statistics Office, in September, the capital city granted licences to three FDI projects worth US$5.3 million, pushing the total FDI value in the city in the first nine months to $927 million, including $162.6 million on 246 new projects and $492.4 million added to 93 underway ones. According to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, COVID-19 has posed adverse impacts to foreign investment in Hà Nội, causing a drop in capital. Meanwhile, difficulties have been seen in the transport of goods from other countries to Việt Nam, while many businesses in industrial parks and clusters have faced obstacles in transporting labourers from their residence to workplace or applying the "three-on-site" and "one route – two destinations" models to maintain operations. At the same time, FDI firms have suffered impacts from immigration policies for foreign experts, the department noted. Since the beginning of the year, Hà Nội has seen the suspension of operation… Read full this story

