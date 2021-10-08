The loans, according to VABA, are intended to help the airlines to cover recurring expenses, acquire supply and new machinery and to perform maintenance duties during the pandemic. The loan amount will be subject to the size of each airline, its share of the market and the amount it contributed to the State budget. The association cited a 4 trillion VND, zero-interest, 3-year-term loan granted to Vietnam Airlines as a basis for their proposal, saying the Government must ensure a level playing field. In addition, it has also demanded a 70 percent cut in environmental tax for all the airlines. VABA’s Chairman Pham Viet Dung said the tax was no longer applicable as almost all international and domestic flights have been shuttered. VABA, therefore, asked the Government to reduce the tax from 3,000 VND, or 0.13 USD, to 1,000 VND from now until June 6, 2022. In addition, VABA asked the Government to consider a proposal to slash 30 percent off the airlines’ income tax for 2020 and the first half of 2021, 50 percent off VAT tax, industry workers’ income tax and 50 percent off taxable amount on spare parts for aeroplanes. The association said the third and fourth… Read full this story

Government to consider zero-interest loans for all airlines have 275 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.