Gia Lai coffee aims for global branding

Công Thành A local farmer collects coffee cherries at a farm in Gia Lai Province. The Central Highlands province has been promoting sustainable high quality coffee. Photo courtesy of Gia Lai newspaper Covering an area of 97,000 hectares at an average height of 700m above sea level, Gia Lai coffee is a high quality centre of the Việt Nam coffee map and global value chain, bringing the 'Gia Lai taste and flavour' to the world's coffee connoisseurs. At least 50 businesses specialize in processing coffee in the Central Highlands region, contributing 50 per cent to the provincial total exports, earning around US$300 million per year. Sustainable coffee production and farming has gradually been chosen by local farmers as a positive solution to pursuing high quality and brand building. Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Lâm, director of Classic Coffee joint-stock company, has been developing the 'sustainable coffee' brand in a value chain co-operation over a total of 1,200 hectares with 800 households in four districts – Chư Sê, Ia Grai, Chư Prông and Đak Đoa – since 2011. Roasted Robusta coffee beans of Gia Lai are ready for final stage production. Gia Lai coffee has maintained its production and quality over past decades. Photo courtesy of… Read full this story

