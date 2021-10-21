Lieutenant General Tran Duy Hung, Political Commissar of the General Department of Technical Affairs, attended the event. This is a meaningful program of the unit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea (October 23, 1961-2021) and the 75th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 – 2021). Addressing the event, General Hung noted that over the past time, in addition to fulfilling key political missions, the unit has also implemented many gratitude activities to pay tribute to policy households and national contributors, ethnic minorities in the areas where they are stationed. The program took care of the health of the locals, contributing to deepening military-civilian ties, added General Hung. During the event, 500 policy and needy people in the commune received free health checkups and medicines. Besides, the medical staff also instructed locals about healthcare, especially COVID-19 prevention and control regulations. On this occasion, the General Department of Technical Affairs also presented 50 gifts, worth totally VND 25 million, to needy and policy households in Bao Hieu commune. Here are some images recorded at the event. Translated by Minh Anh

General Department of Technical Affairs cares for policy households have 302 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.