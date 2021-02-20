Gas demand for power generation declines

The Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex Impact on state budget revenues The resurgence of Covid-19 has seriously affected gas consumption. During the July-August period, the impact of the pandemic on gas consumption increased due to large-scale implementation of social distancing, especially in the southern provinces and cities. With the pandemic likely to persist and shrink economic growth in the final months of the year, low gas demand for power generation is also likely to continue. Power plants are currently the main consumers, accounting for 80 percent of total gas output. A decline in gas demand for power generation will reduce capacity of plants and decrease gas exploration in offshore oil and gas fields, negatively affecting state budget revenues (oil and gas exploitation is a major source of state budget revenues). In addition, gas buyers will have to implement prepayment obligations, affecting their cash flow. A decline in gas demand for power generation will also lead to a significant decrease in local budget revenues. Specifically, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province's budget revenues are expected to decrease by VND435 billion in 2021. Gas demand for power generation is forecast to continue declining in 2022. Gas demand for power generation in the southeastern region will… Read full this story

