Free dental treatments given to 800 children

More than 800 children at five of the Global Community Service Foundation (GCSF)'s Adopt-A-Village projects in south and central Viet Nam will be provided with dental treatments and public health care education for free-of-charge from January 6 to 12 by two United States-based charitable organizations, GCSF and Journey For Children (JFC). Beneficaries include HIV/AIDS victims, the blind and disabled, ethnic minorities and otherwise disadvantaged youth. Both the US and Vietnamese volunteer dentists and doctors join this six-day special detal mission. The mission is firstly conducted in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), from January 6-7, where more than 20 health care professionals will provide primary care treatments to HIV/AIDS patients in HCMC. From January 8-12, the GCSF-JFC team will travel to Quang Tri province to provide dental and basic health and hygiene education to children at the Le Mon pre- and primary schools; the Blind and Disabled School in Dong Ha; the Van Kieu ethnic minority in Spanr village; and the Pa Co minority in the A Deng village. Additionally, Colgate Palmolive Vietnam will be providing dental and health care equipments and educational materials. These include 1,800 Colgate toothbrushes, 1,728 tubes of Colgate toothpaste and 864 bars of Palmolive soap.

