Foreign ministry gives updates on vaccine passport scheme, types of vaccines to be recognised

Spokesperson for the foreign ministry of Việt Nam during Thursday’s press briefing in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese foreign ministry on Thursday gave updates on the progress of vaccine passports, especially the vaccines that Việt Nam would recognise in this scheme as part of the reopening plan. During the regular press briefing held virtually from Hà Nội, foreign ministry's spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng said as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold in a complicated manner, and is set to be a long-term issue that cannot be completely controlled, the Vietnamese Government has shifted from its initial Zero COVID-19 strategy to 'safe and flexible adaptation, and effective control of COVID-19. "This means that we would simultaneously conduct COVID-19 prevention and control efforts, in tandem with socio-economic recovery," Hằng said. "As part of these efforts, the vaccine passports, the green cards, and the digital health certificates strategies are possible solutions to help gradually reopen the economy, especially the tourism and service sectors." The country has sealed off its border against most foreign arrivals since March last year and only allowed in a limited number of exceptions such as foreign executives, businesspeople, diplomats, highly skilled… Read full this story

