First three wind-power plants put into use in Sóc Trăng Province

Three wind power plants in Sóc Trăng Province have been connected to the national grid. — Photo baogiaothong.vn SÓC TRĂNG PROVINCE — Three wind power plants in Sóc Trăng Province have been connected to the national grid. Võ Văn Chiêu, director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said the Southern Power Corporation has put into operation the first three wind power plants in the province with a total capacity of 90MW. All three factories, including Lạc Hòa, Quốc Vinh and Wind power plant No 7, are located in Vĩnh Châu Town. Each plant has six turbines and can supply electricity to the national grid with an average annual output of about 93 million to 108 million kWh per year. Sóc Trăng has around 72km of coast with constant strong winds, suitable for generating power. The province plans to have 20 wind power plants in all with a total capacity of 1,435MW. Wind-power plant projects play an important role in the socio-economic development of Sóc Trăng Province. The projects are expected to attract other investors and develop the local industry. — VNS

