The value added tax for goods and services including transportation, food, accommodation services and those relating to tourism promotion will also be reduced from November 1 to December 31 this year. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has signed for issuance a resolution of the NA Standing Committee on a number of solutions to support businesses and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution took effect on October 19. Accordingly, the NA Standing Committee decided to reduce 30 per cent of corporate income tax for enterprises whose revenue in 2021 is less than VNĐ200 billion (US$8.7 million) and experiencing a revenue reduction compared with that of 2019. The reduction is not applied for taxpayers who are newly established, merged or separated in the 2020 and 2021 tax period. The NA Standing Committee also agreed to exempt personal income tax, value added tax and other taxes in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 for individuals and households in pandemic-hit areas. Tax exemption does not apply to revenues from the provision of software products and services, video games, digital movies, digital music and advertising. The value added tax for goods and services including transportation, food,… Read full this story

Firms with revenue less than VNĐ200 billion enjoy 30 per cent reduction in CIT have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.