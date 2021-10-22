Fine art composition contest on armed forces and revolutionary war launched

The contest aims to popularize the precious traditional values of the nation and bring fine arts closer to the public and soldiers across the country. Accordingly, contestants must be Vietnamese people above 18 years old. Each candidate may submit up to two entries to the organizing panel, and the fine art works must be created in Vietnam. Members of the Arts Council may participate in the contest; however, their works will not be awarded. The content of the contest is about national history and traditional cultural values. Entries must focus on the national tradition in fighting the enemy, great battles of the Vietnam People's Army, significant changes of the revolution under the leadership of the Vietnam Communist Party, as well as glorious milestones in Vietnam's history in the two resistance wars against the French colonialists and U.S. imperialists, to name a few. The time for submitting entries is from August 1 to August 15, 2024. The organizing board will present 22 prizes, including two first prizes, four second prizes, six third prizes, and ten consolation prizes to the most outstanding works. The winners will be announced in the launching ceremony of the exhibition. Apart from the Ministry of National Defense,… Read full this story

