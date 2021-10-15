Film series about Vietnamese fairy tales released on YouTube

A scene from Trần Trung Kỳ Án (Trần Trung's Tales), a TV series about Vietnamese fairy tales from Vĩnh Long Radio & Television. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — A TV series about Vietnamese fairy tales from Vĩnh Long Radio & Television has attracted several millions viewers on YouTube. The work, Trần Trung Kỳ Án (Trần Trung's Tales), features stories of a district official named Trần Trung who lives in a remote village and uses his intelligence to protect villagers. The themes of patriotism and devotion are also highlighted. Each 60-minute episode of Trần Trung Kỳ Án features Vietnamese history, culture and lifestyle. It includes beautiful scenes captured in the Mekong River Delta and southern provinces, interspersed with folk songs and traditional customs of the southern people. The latest and 13th episode, called Vụ Thảm Sát Hồ Gia Trang (Murder in Hồ Gia's Family), released on September 2, has attracted nearly 400,000 views on YouTube. It focuses on a group of rural kids who live brave and compassionate lives. They investigate the murder of a royal family. The TV series Trần Trung Kỳ Án is part of a long-term film project produced by Vĩnh Long Radio & Television. It offers TV shows and films about Vietnamese fairy tales. Photo courtesy of the producer The series Trần Trung Kỳ Án is part of a long-term film project produced by Vĩnh Long Radio & Television in 2019. The project offers TV shows… Read full this story

